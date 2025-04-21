Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 2,067 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Avient were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,548,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avient by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,460,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,675,000 after purchasing an additional 797,112 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,185,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,180,000 after purchasing an additional 276,357 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter worth about $8,344,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 790,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,283,000 after acquiring an additional 181,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Avient Stock Performance

Shares of AVNT opened at $31.18 on Monday. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $54.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Avient Announces Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Avient had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 5.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Avient in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Avient from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Baird R W raised shares of Avient to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Avient from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

About Avient

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

