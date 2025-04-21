Bank of Montreal Can Buys 3,175 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOMB. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Up 1.6 %

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $26.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day moving average is $28.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.93. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.91.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $260.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.20 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO John W. Allison bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.76 per share, with a total value of $307,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,693,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,122,278.32. This trade represents a 0.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

