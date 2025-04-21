Bank of Montreal Can Buys 593 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the third quarter worth $347,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in BankUnited by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 183,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,677,000 after buying an additional 59,644 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BankUnited by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,719,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,674,000 after buying an additional 20,218 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in BankUnited by 5.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 56,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BankUnited from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BankUnited from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

Insider Transactions at BankUnited

In other news, Director Sanjiv Sobti acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $32,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,103.06. This trade represents a 4.81 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 3,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $113,772.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,955. This represents a 20.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BankUnited Stock Up 1.7 %

BKU opened at $31.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.48 and a 200-day moving average of $37.44. BankUnited, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.69 and a fifty-two week high of $44.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.20.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. BankUnited had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.26%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

