Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,605 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Silgan were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,975,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Silgan in the fourth quarter worth about $620,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,563,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Silgan in the third quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Price Performance

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $49.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.92 and its 200-day moving average is $52.45. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.14 and a 1 year high of $58.14.

Silgan Increases Dividend

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 4.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $1,064,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 152,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,096,518.26. The trade was a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam J. Greenlee sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $6,841,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,441,880.36. This trade represents a 35.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Silgan from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $69.00) on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Silgan from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Silgan from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Silgan Profile

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

