Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) by 99.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,555 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ERII. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 18,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII opened at $14.83 on Monday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $20.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average is $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $814.98 million, a P/E ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Energy Recovery had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Recovery currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

In other news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 50,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $817,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 693,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,326,593.88. This trade represents a 6.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 21,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $330,666.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,300.78. The trade was a 16.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

