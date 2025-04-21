Bank of Montreal Can Has $598,000 Stock Holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in RadNet were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $859,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of RadNet by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 18,231 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter worth about $1,316,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 1,926.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in RadNet by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 454,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,731,000 after purchasing an additional 67,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get RadNet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,959 shares in the company, valued at $12,653,380.98. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cornelis Wesdorp sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $105,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,995 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,957.10. The trade was a 3.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,926,730. Insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RDNT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on RadNet from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on RadNet from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of RadNet from $88.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded RadNet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RDNT

RadNet Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of RDNT opened at $49.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. RadNet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $93.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -711.04 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.98 and its 200-day moving average is $65.04.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $477.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.42 million. RadNet had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RadNet Company Profile

(Free Report)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.