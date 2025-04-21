Bank of Montreal Can Has $637,000 Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,078 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBOC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in International Bancshares by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in International Bancshares by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 170,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,761,000 after acquiring an additional 20,909 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Bancshares by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $59.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.80. International Bancshares Co. has a 1-year low of $53.33 and a 1-year high of $76.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

International Bancshares Increases Dividend

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from International Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

