Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,099 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 55,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 27,713 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 28,120 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 347.2% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 56,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 43,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HMC. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a report on Monday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $29.09 on Monday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.57.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.37. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.31 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

