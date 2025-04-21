Bank of Montreal Can Sells 12,518,398 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 99.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,518,398 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 36,520.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Haemonetics by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HAE. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Haemonetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.22.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $57.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.06 and its 200 day moving average is $72.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.41. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $97.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 9.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

