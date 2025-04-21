Bank Stocks To Watch Today – April 18th

Invesco QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, Mastercard, Charles Schwab, Walt Disney, and Wells Fargo & Company are the seven Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are equity securities issued by banks and financial institutions that trade on public stock exchanges. They offer investors a stake in the financial performance of these institutions, with stock prices influenced by economic conditions, regulatory policies, and overall market sentiment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $443.82. The stock had a trading volume of 44,745,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,666,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $540.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $484.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.32.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.79. The stock had a trading volume of 9,553,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,616,510. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.42. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $179.97 and a one year high of $280.25. The stock has a market cap of $645.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.44. 47,052,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,148,499. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $33.07 and a twelve month high of $48.08.

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

MA traded up $4.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $517.46. 3,329,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,621,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $538.81 and its 200 day moving average is $528.64. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $428.86 and a 12 month high of $582.23.

Charles Schwab (SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

SCHW traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,270,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,292,439. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $84.50.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Walt Disney stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.75. The stock had a trading volume of 14,724,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,024,216. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.39. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

WFC stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.63. 18,930,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,611,591. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.98. The stock has a market cap of $211.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02.

