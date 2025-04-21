Barclays PLC Acquires 2,086 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $13,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,390,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 1,235.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 816,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $122,374,000 after acquiring an additional 755,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth $84,490,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth $16,910,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Glaukos by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,974,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $895,887,000 after purchasing an additional 101,838 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Glaukos news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total transaction of $162,396.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,708,568.04. This trade represents a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tomas Navratil sold 3,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $502,630.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,437 shares in the company, valued at $10,658,380.18. This trade represents a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GKOS. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Glaukos from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Glaukos from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Glaukos from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.17.

Glaukos Stock Performance

NYSE:GKOS opened at $90.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.10 and its 200-day moving average is $131.41. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $77.91 and a 1-year high of $163.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.72 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

