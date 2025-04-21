Barclays PLC Acquires 29,740 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,740 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $13,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,141,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,035,000 after acquiring an additional 176,400 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,552,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,622 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,030,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,031,000 after purchasing an additional 384,141 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,383,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,535,000 after purchasing an additional 159,667 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Oshkosh by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,243,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,225,000 after buying an additional 27,659 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $118.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.62.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $84.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $76.82 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.56 and its 200 day moving average is $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

