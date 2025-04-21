Barclays PLC Acquires 34,625 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,625 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $13,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 301.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in American Financial Group by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Financial Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE AFG opened at $128.03 on Monday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.73 and a 52 week high of $150.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.67.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.03). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on American Financial Group from $144.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory G. Joseph bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $121.00 per share, for a total transaction of $363,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 57,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,954,717. This represents a 5.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

