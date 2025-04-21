Barclays PLC Acquires 51,742 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,742 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.23% of Commercial Metals worth $13,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 6.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,420,000 after purchasing an additional 66,092 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,714,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,208,000 after buying an additional 17,931 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 28,297 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 62,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spring Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Trading Up 1.5 %

Commercial Metals stock opened at $42.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Commercial Metals from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

In related news, Director John R. Mcpherson purchased 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.42 per share, with a total value of $100,039.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,999.22. The trade was a 19.54 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

