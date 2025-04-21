Barclays PLC Acquires 57,209 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 72.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,209 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of Lamar Advertising worth $16,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of LAMR opened at $108.99 on Monday. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $99.84 and a 1 year high of $139.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.34.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $579.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.19 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 30.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 175.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LAMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $121.76 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.60.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

