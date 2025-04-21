Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,541,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,323 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.86% of Talos Energy worth $14,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TALO. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 787.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 44,315 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Talos Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,121,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,890,000 after purchasing an additional 29,708 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Talos Energy by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Talos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,939,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Stock Up 4.2 %

TALO stock opened at $7.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.33. Talos Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $14.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TALO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Stephens reduced their price target on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Talos Energy from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

