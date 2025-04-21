Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 87.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,125 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of Futu worth $15,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 1,245.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Futu by 239.8% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 15,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its stake in Futu by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on FUTU. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Futu from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Futu from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Futu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.20.

Futu stock opened at $79.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $51.80 and a 12-month high of $130.88.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

