Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,696 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.21% of AZEK worth $13,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AZEK by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,311,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,431,000 after buying an additional 5,499,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AZEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,987,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in AZEK by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,957,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,903,000 after purchasing an additional 823,588 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 859,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,820,000 after purchasing an additional 433,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,294,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,396,000 after purchasing an additional 429,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AZEK

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $1,020,980.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 883,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,258,951.20. This represents a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZEK Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:AZEK opened at $46.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.56. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $35.48 and a one year high of $54.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.56.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. AZEK had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZEK has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AZEK in a report on Monday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of AZEK in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of AZEK from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a $51.50 target price on AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AZEK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.53.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

