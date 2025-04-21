Barclays PLC Buys 16,194 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 16,194 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $12,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GATX. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of GATX by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in GATX in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in GATX by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in GATX during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GATX alerts:

Insider Transactions at GATX

In other news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total transaction of $48,895.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,006.06. This represents a 3.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $786,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,578.19. The trade was a 39.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

GATX Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:GATX opened at $147.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.00. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $122.00 and a 1-year high of $168.89.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. GATX had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 12.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GATX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. GATX’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

GATX Company Profile

(Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.