Barclays PLC Buys 219,217 Shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 100.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 438,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,217 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $13,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 23,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $16,063,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 105,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in COPT Defense Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Performance

NYSE CDP opened at $26.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.38. COPT Defense Properties has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $34.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.92.

COPT Defense Properties Increases Dividend

COPT Defense Properties ( NYSE:CDP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.33. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, research analysts predict that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from COPT Defense Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

About COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

Featured Stories

