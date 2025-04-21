Barclays PLC Buys 245,909 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 106.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,974 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,909 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.73% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $17,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after buying an additional 113,355 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 163.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,708 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 192,479 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 56,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter.
Insider Transactions at Tandem Diabetes Care
In related news, COO Jean-Claude Kyrillos purchased 10,538 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $190,948.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,948.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of TNDM opened at $16.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.97. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $53.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32.
About Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tandem Diabetes Care
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- With a 60%+ Upside, There’s Plenty to Love About Lovesac
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- J.B. Hunt Transport Overcorrects Into a Buying Opportunity
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.