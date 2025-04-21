Barclays PLC Buys 245,909 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 106.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,974 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,909 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.73% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $17,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after buying an additional 113,355 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 163.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,708 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 192,479 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 56,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Tandem Diabetes Care

In related news, COO Jean-Claude Kyrillos purchased 10,538 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $190,948.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,948.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TNDM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of TNDM opened at $16.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.97. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $53.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

