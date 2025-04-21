Barclays PLC Buys 30,201 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 468,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,201 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.71% of LiveRamp worth $14,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in LiveRamp by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 115,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

LiveRamp Stock Performance

RAMP stock opened at $24.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2,490.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.97. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $38.00.

Insider Activity at LiveRamp

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). LiveRamp had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.97%. On average, research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 3,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $119,663.18. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 57,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,189.98. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Vihan Sharma sold 39,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,416,888.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 110,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,675.12. This trade represents a 26.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RAMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RAMP

LiveRamp Profile

(Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.