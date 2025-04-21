Barclays PLC Buys 6,918 Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $14,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNW. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie raised their price target on Light & Wonder from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Light & Wonder from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.91.
Insider Transactions at Light & Wonder
In related news, CEO Siobhan Lane sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $398,720.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,533.98. The trade was a 15.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Sottile sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $248,652.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,161,513.74. This trade represents a 2.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,884. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Light & Wonder Trading Up 2.0 %
Light & Wonder stock opened at $79.96 on Monday. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $115.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38.
Light & Wonder Profile
Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.
