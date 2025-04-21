Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,938 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $14,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Glenda Baskin Glover sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $304,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,943 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,711.65. This trade represents a 23.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Ingram sold 40,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $5,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,185,361.50. The trade was a 49.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,350 shares of company stock worth $11,421,320. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $95.11 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.94. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.62 and a twelve month high of $131.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $475.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.11 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Hovde Group raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

