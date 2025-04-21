Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 442,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,746 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $16,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WTRG. Seeds Investor LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 110,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTRG has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 1.1 %

Essential Utilities stock opened at $40.50 on Monday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.18 and a 52-week high of $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.88.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $604.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.77 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3255 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.91%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

