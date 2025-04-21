Barclays PLC Grows Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,757 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,761 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.25% of UFP Industries worth $17,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1,683.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 357.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $104.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.75 and its 200 day moving average is $118.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.45. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.42 and a fifty-two week high of $141.33.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.04). UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 20.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UFPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

