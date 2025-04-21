Barclays PLC Has $13.32 Million Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 104.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,574 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $13,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INGR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,012,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 38,341.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 509,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,067,000 after acquiring an additional 508,027 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,642,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 652,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,790,000 after purchasing an additional 314,912 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,890,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,056,000 after purchasing an additional 268,389 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Ingredion in a report on Monday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.60.

Ingredion Trading Up 1.2 %

INGR opened at $129.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $111.54 and a twelve month high of $155.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.78.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 32.96%.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 10,815 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $1,361,392.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,906.76. The trade was a 24.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

