Barclays PLC Has $13.39 Million Stock Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 316,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,318 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $13,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROG by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,937,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,646,000 after buying an additional 76,810 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in PROG by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,564,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,373,000 after acquiring an additional 134,123 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 779,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,951,000 after acquiring an additional 209,805 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of PROG by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 562,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 423,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,897,000 after purchasing an additional 111,406 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PROG alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of PROG in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PROG news, Director Caroline Sio-Chin Sheu bought 1,650 shares of PROG stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.01 per share, with a total value of $46,216.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,330.91. This represents a 9.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas C. Curling bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.88 per share, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,880.44. This represents a 27.85 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PROG Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $26.22 on Monday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average of $39.22.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $623.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.67 million. PROG had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from PROG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. PROG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.45%.

PROG Company Profile

(Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.