Barclays PLC Has $13.72 Million Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,133 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.30% of Portland General Electric worth $13,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 114.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 153,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after buying an additional 81,701 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,062,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,902,000 after buying an additional 17,021 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 989,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,058,000 after acquiring an additional 19,057 shares during the last quarter.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Benjamin Felton sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $79,371.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,430.92. The trade was a 5.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total transaction of $56,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,587.20. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,795 shares of company stock worth $159,946 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of POR stock opened at $42.99 on Monday. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.17 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 9.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.45%.

About Portland General Electric

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.