Barclays PLC Has $13.90 Million Stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,011 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $13,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHX. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 4.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the third quarter worth about $15,075,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 130,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ChampionX by 899.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 189,977 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX Stock Performance

Shares of CHX opened at $25.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.81. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.93.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 19.84%. On average, analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is presently 23.03%.

About ChampionX

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.