Barclays PLC Has $13.96 Million Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,950 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,213 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.17% of Wintrust Financial worth $13,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 920.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WTFC. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Truist Financial upgraded Wintrust Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.38.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $102.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $89.10 and a 52 week high of $142.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.02 and a 200-day moving average of $121.77.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.11. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO David A. Dykstra sold 4,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total transaction of $553,209.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 206,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,088,465.14. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard B. Murphy sold 3,186 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.30, for a total transaction of $418,321.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,409,278.20. This represents a 6.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,178 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,315. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

