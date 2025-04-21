Barclays PLC Has $14.02 Million Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 219.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,584 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.28% of Hexcel worth $14,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,241,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,304,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,803,000 after acquiring an additional 651,062 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 815,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,142,000 after purchasing an additional 582,353 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 1,153.9% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 535,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,546,000 after purchasing an additional 493,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,198,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,123,000 after purchasing an additional 480,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hexcel from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hexcel from an “overweight” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $52.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.26 and its 200-day moving average is $61.05. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $73.58.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Hexcel had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 6.94%. Equities analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 42.77%.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

