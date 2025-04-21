Barclays PLC Has $14.67 Million Stock Position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,650 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.39% of Biohaven worth $14,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Biohaven by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Biohaven by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biohaven

In related news, Director John W. Childs acquired 32,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.47 per share, for a total transaction of $996,369.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,320,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,707,798.37. This trade represents a 1.43 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 target price on shares of Biohaven and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Biohaven from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Biohaven from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biohaven currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.77.

Biohaven Price Performance

Shares of BHVN opened at $20.41 on Monday. Biohaven Ltd. has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $55.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.29). Analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

