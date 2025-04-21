Barclays PLC Has $14.94 Million Stock Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 92.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 953,898 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $14,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 360,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,785,000 after purchasing an additional 164,223 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 20,897 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in InterDigital by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,527 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 350 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.51, for a total transaction of $75,078.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,537 shares in the company, valued at $6,550,491.87. This trade represents a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $126,721.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 78,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,149,485.83. The trade was a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,938,660. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

InterDigital Stock Performance

InterDigital Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $189.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.98 and a 200-day moving average of $190.04. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.48 and a twelve month high of $231.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This is an increase from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.93%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

