Barclays PLC Has $15.08 Million Stock Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $15,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Duolingo by 5,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Duolingo by 1,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 3,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.28, for a total value of $1,429,459.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,108,964.96. This represents a 5.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.41, for a total transaction of $2,619,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,868 shares of company stock valued at $32,093,700 in the last three months. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Duolingo from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Duolingo from $410.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Duolingo from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.92.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DUOL opened at $326.50 on Monday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.05 and a 12 month high of $441.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $332.83 and a 200-day moving average of $330.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.49 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

