Barclays PLC Has $17 Million Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,661 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.20% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $17,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Douglas L. Col acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.37 per share, with a total value of $226,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,850. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

NYSE KNX opened at $39.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93 and a beta of 1.16. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KNX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.93.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

