Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 510,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,594 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $14,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.76 per share, for a total transaction of $307,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,693,182 shares in the company, valued at $175,122,278.32. This represents a 0.18 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOMB shares. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

HOMB stock opened at $26.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.06 and its 200 day moving average is $28.81. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $32.91.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.39%. The company had revenue of $260.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.20 million. Research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 38.61%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

