Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,741 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.27% of Macerich worth $13,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Macerich by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Macerich in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MAC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Macerich from $16.70 to $14.40 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Macerich from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.37.

Macerich Stock Performance

Macerich stock opened at $14.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.89. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $22.27.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -86.08%.

Macerich Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

