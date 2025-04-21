Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,985 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 29,513 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of AAON worth $13,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in AAON by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AAON by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of AAON by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Conway Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

In other news, Director David Raymond Stewart acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.86 per share, with a total value of $80,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,580. The trade was a 50.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAON shares. CJS Securities upgraded AAON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on AAON from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AAON from $155.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAON presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

AAON Stock Performance

Shares of AAON opened at $82.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.98 and a 12-month high of $144.07.

AAON announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 4th that allows the company to buyback $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AAON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.90%.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

