Barclays PLC Lowers Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,917 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $13,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAR. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avis Budget Group

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $62,795.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,355 shares in the company, valued at $318,725. The trade was a 16.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

CAR stock opened at $84.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.61. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.03 and a fifty-two week high of $132.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.05.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.27. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

