Barclays PLC Purchases 245,131 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 494.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,703 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,131 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 1.04% of Winnebago Industries worth $14,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,181,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,250,000 after purchasing an additional 48,517 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,714,000 after buying an additional 173,274 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,889,000 after buying an additional 50,634 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 494,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,611,000 after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 204.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 143,800 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on WGO. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com lowered Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

In related news, Director Kevin E. Bryant purchased 4,200 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.12 per share, for a total transaction of $143,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,320.60. This trade represents a 43.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline D. Woods sold 1,503 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $66,612.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,855.20. The trade was a 12.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $30.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $858.55 million, a PE ratio of -46.42 and a beta of 1.49. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $66.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Winnebago Industries had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $620.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is -544.00%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

