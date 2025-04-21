Barclays PLC Purchases 26,888 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Barclays PLC grew its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,888 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.24% of ACI Worldwide worth $13,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 278.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles E. Peters, Jr. sold 12,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $744,955.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,654,073.94. This represents a 13.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Trading Down 0.7 %

About ACI Worldwide

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $50.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.13. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.97 and a 1 year high of $59.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.