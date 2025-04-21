Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,050 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of US Foods worth $15,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 38.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $508,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get US Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USFD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.83.

US Foods Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of USFD opened at $62.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.91 and a 12 month high of $73.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at US Foods

In other news, Director David W. Bullock acquired 4,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $284,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $319,770. This trade represents a 800.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

US Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.