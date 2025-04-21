Barclays PLC Raises Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 252,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,560 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $17,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AOS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,180,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,704,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,880,000 after purchasing an additional 995,043 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,648,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,467,000 after purchasing an additional 471,990 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,368,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,341,000 after purchasing an additional 231,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $15,184,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AOS opened at $63.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.38. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $92.45.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.05). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 13.98%. Research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $67,356.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,562.85. This represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Samuel Karge sold 419 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $27,507.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,471.85. This trade represents a 13.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on A. O. Smith from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on A. O. Smith from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

