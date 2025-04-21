Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 26,223 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.28% of Federal Signal worth $15,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,192,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at $36,636,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Federal Signal by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,199,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $203,184,000 after buying an additional 242,840 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Federal Signal by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,469,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $135,778,000 after buying an additional 238,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,152,000 after buying an additional 135,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

FSS stock opened at $75.14 on Monday. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $102.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $472.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.90 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.46%. Analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSS shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st.

Insider Activity at Federal Signal

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.32 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,183 shares in the company, valued at $46,031,944.56. This represents a 0.22 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

