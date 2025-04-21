Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 462,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 27,098 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $16,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WERN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $28.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 51.45 and a beta of 1.06. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $42.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.15). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

