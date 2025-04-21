Barclays PLC Sells 130,022 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 72.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130,022 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $14,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,423.9% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 729,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,918,000 after buying an additional 681,480 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,353,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,483.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 492,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,834,000 after acquiring an additional 482,035 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 664,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,347,000 after purchasing an additional 381,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22,494.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 349,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,734,000 after purchasing an additional 348,440 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $240.86 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $219.19 and a 1-year high of $317.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.24. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.