Barclays PLC Sells 1,557 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $13,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2,175.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BIO opened at $238.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.38 and a twelve month high of $387.99. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.42.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.04. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 71.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BIO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $481.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.20.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

