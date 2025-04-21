Barclays PLC Sells 16,410 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,756,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,410 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $15,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 28,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $510,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 495,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,056,492.29. This trade represents a 9.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $8.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.06. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 63.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

