Barclays PLC Sells 41,597 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 41,597 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.48% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $16,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APAM. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 208.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

APAM stock opened at $35.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.21. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.80. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 74.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

APAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

